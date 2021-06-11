Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed BC Technology Group, the parent company of regulated crypto platform OSL, has raised HKD543.19 million (approximately US$70 million) in the form of a top-up share placement.

Global financial services group Maquarie Capital was appointed as the sole placing agent of some 31,952,500 placing shares owned by the firm, representing approximately 8.25% of BC Group’s issued share capital.

The investment comes from GIC, formerly the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

Funding will be used for IT-related costs, including digital transformation, developing and enhancing platform technology of its digital asset business. Funding will also go towards working capital outside IT-related costs which include staff costs, marketing expenses and professional fees. Additionally, capital will be set aside for expansion into the U.K., Singapore and the U.S., per the announcement.