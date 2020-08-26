How crypto-powered Airtm is teaming with Venezuela’s opposition government to distribute $18 million in funds the U.S. seized from the Maduro dictatorship, featuring Airtm CEO Ruben Galindo.

Our main conversation is with Ruben Galindo, CEO and co-founder of Airtm.

Airtm is a global dollar account that lets users anywhere access U.S. dollars, powered by cryptocurrency infrastructure and a P2P network.

The company is currently working with Juan Guaido’s opposition government in Venezeula to attempt to distribute $18 million in funds the U.S. seized from the Maduro dictatorship.

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

How Airtm works outside of the traditional banking system

Why people around the world are hungry for access to dollars

What the Health Heroes campaign is trying to achieve

How Guaido and Airtm are trying to work around the Maduro government’s attempt to suppress them

