How crypto-powered Airtm is teaming with Venezuela’s opposition government to distribute $18 million in funds the U.S. seized from the Maduro dictatorship, featuring Airtm CEO Ruben Galindo.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief

  • The SEC changes accredited investor rules 
  • Fintech and crypto investor Ribbit Capital starts $350 million SPAC
  • Previewing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

Our main conversation is with Ruben Galindo, CEO and co-founder of Airtm.

Airtm is a global dollar account that lets users anywhere access U.S. dollars, powered by cryptocurrency infrastructure and a P2P network. 

The company is currently working with Juan Guaido’s opposition government in Venezeula to attempt to distribute $18 million in funds the U.S. seized from the Maduro dictatorship. 

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

  • How Airtm works outside of the traditional banking system
  • Why people around the world are hungry for access to dollars 
  • What the Health Heroes campaign is trying to achieve 
  • How Guaido and Airtm are trying to work around the Maduro government’s attempt to suppress them

See also: The Most Pro-Bitcoin Politicians in the US

Find our guest online:
Website: airtm.com
Twitter: @theairtm

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

VenezuelaMaduroPodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.