How crypto-powered Airtm is teaming with Venezuela’s opposition government to distribute $18 million in funds the U.S. seized from the Maduro dictatorship, featuring Airtm CEO Ruben Galindo.
Today on the Brief
- The SEC changes accredited investor rules
- Fintech and crypto investor Ribbit Capital starts $350 million SPAC
- Previewing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Our main conversation is with Ruben Galindo, CEO and co-founder of Airtm.
Airtm is a global dollar account that lets users anywhere access U.S. dollars, powered by cryptocurrency infrastructure and a P2P network.
The company is currently working with Juan Guaido’s opposition government in Venezeula to attempt to distribute $18 million in funds the U.S. seized from the Maduro dictatorship.
In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- How Airtm works outside of the traditional banking system
- Why people around the world are hungry for access to dollars
- What the Health Heroes campaign is trying to achieve
- How Guaido and Airtm are trying to work around the Maduro government’s attempt to suppress them
