The Bank for International Settlements’ Basel Committee plans to hold a public consultation on the treatment of crypto-asset exposures.
- The committee said it met on June 4 and discussed market developments relating to crypto assets.
- It also discussed the development of methods for treating banks that provide exposure to crypto assets.
- Growing interest in crypto assets and the pace of innovation in the industry “could increase global financial stability concerns and risks to the banking system,” the committee said.
- It plans to canvas the views of external stakeholders on banks’ exposures to crypto assets, and a consultation paper will be published this week.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.