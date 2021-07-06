Binance said the decision by Barclays to prevent customers using debit and credit cards to buy crypto on the exchange appears to be based on an “inaccurate understanding of events.”
- Barclays said yesterday that it is stopping card payments to Binance following the Financial Conduct Authority's warning that the exchange should not be operating in the U.K.
- "We are disappointed that Barclays appears to have taken unilateral action based on what appears to be an inaccurate understanding of events," a Binance spokesperson said.
- Binance said the FCA warning specifically referred to Binance Markets and "does not apply to the products and services provided through www.binance.com."
- “We would welcome a dialogue with Barclays to discuss any concerns that they have and we hope that the above information helps to provide clarity on the matter."
