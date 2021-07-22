The crypto-friendly Massachusetts-based bank formerly known as Provident Bank has launched a payments network aimed at giving its crypto customers what Silvergate and Signature already offer: real-time payments that are available on nights and weekends.

BankProv announced on Thursday that it was launching ProvXchange, a 24/7 payments platform that allows two customers on the platform to pay each other instantly. This follows an ethereum-backed lending product that the bank launched with Anchorage in June as it aims to capture more of the digital asset market.