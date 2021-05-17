Temenos, a provider of banking software, has teamed up with crypto firm Taurus to enable access to digital assets for clients.
- The two Switzerland-based firms will aim to “bridge the gap between traditional investments and digital assets,” said Temenos product director Alexandre Duret, according to an announcement Monday.
- Taurus recently received a securities license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to operate an independent regulated digital assets marketplace.
- Taurus offers tokenization, staking, decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital currencies within its platform, to which Temenos’ more than 3,000 institutional clients will now have access.
- The integration is aimed towards making it easier for banks to offer trading of digital assets to their clients through Taurus’ products offering hot, warm and cold custody and API-based connectivity to more than 10 blockchain protocols.
- Changes to Swiss regulations in February now give tokenized securities traded on a blockchain the same legal standing as digital assets.
