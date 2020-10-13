The Bank of Russia – the central bank of Russia – said it’s exploring the possibilities of issuing the central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital ruble.
- In an advisory report, the Russian central bank said it doesn't see the digital ruble as a replacement for cash or non-cash rubles, but as a supplement.
- The central bank said it hasn't yet decided whether to issue a CBDC but will hold a public consultation period on the matter. The bank said it considers it vital to discuss key aspects, advantages, possible risks, stages and timing of a digital ruble project "with the financial sector, the expert community as well as with all stakeholders."
Read also: Putin Signs Russian Crypto Bill Into Law
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.