The Bank of France said it carried out its fifth experiment with central bank digital currency (CBDC) in March with a number of investment banks such as BNP Paribas and the clearinghouse Euroclear.
- In an announcement Monday, the bank said the experiment was conducted with the European blockchain firm LiquidShare and involved the issuance and settlement of both unlisted and listed securities using blockchain technology.
- Other organizations involved in the experiment include Axa Investment Managers, CACEIS Bank, CIC Market Solutions, Crédit Agricole Titres, Euronext, Kriptown, La Banque Postale, Caisse des Dépôts and more.
- “This experiment made it possible to test the integration of issuance and settlement activities, including exchanges on the secondary market,” said the Bank of France.
- In June, the bank announced a new CBDC experiment with the Swiss National Bank dubbed “Project Jura,” involving the bank-to-bank wholesale lending market, not public transactions.
- The Bank of France said its other experiments are ongoing, and all the lessons learned will play an important part in its analysis of the benefits of CBDCs.
