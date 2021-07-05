The Bank of France said it carried out its fifth experiment with central bank digital currency (CBDC) in March with a number of investment banks such as BNP Paribas and the clearinghouse Euroclear. 

  • In an announcement Monday, the bank said the experiment was conducted with the European blockchain firm LiquidShare and involved the issuance and settlement of both unlisted and listed securities using blockchain technology.
  • Other organizations involved in the experiment include Axa Investment Managers, CACEIS Bank, CIC Market Solutions, Crédit Agricole Titres, Euronext, Kriptown, La Banque Postale, Caisse des Dépôts and more.
  • “This experiment made it possible to test the integration of issuance and settlement activities, including exchanges on the secondary market,” said the Bank of France.
  • In June, the bank announced a new CBDC experiment with the Swiss National Bank dubbed “Project Jura,” involving the bank-to-bank wholesale lending market, not public transactions.
  • The Bank of France said its other experiments are ongoing, and all the lessons learned will play an important part in its analysis of the benefits of CBDCs.

BNP ParibasEuroclearBank of FranceCBDCs
