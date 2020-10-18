The Bank of Canada, posted a position for an economist, digital currencies and financial technologies, as the Canadian central bank continues to research how a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would work as well as the possible risks involved.
- According to the posting, the economist will: "monitor and analyze developments in electronic money and payments, including CBDCs, cryptocurrencies, stable coins, crypto exchanges, and others."
- The advertisement lists as qualifications "nice to have" as: a knowledge of bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrency platforms as well as traditional payments systems like card networks, merchant acquirers, point of sale technologies.
- The posting comes as the Bank of Canada has both expressed caution regarding the risks of a CBDC and also how the pandemic has accelerated the need for speed at which the central bank must research how a CBDC would work.
