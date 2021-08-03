Digital asset custody provider Bakkt and Quiznos are partnering on a pilot program that will enable customers at a number of the fast sandwich chain’s customers in Denver to use bitcoin as payment, the companies announced Tuesday.
- The program, which will include Quiznos’ high-traffic Denver airport location, will launch in mid-August, the companies said.
- Quiznos customers who download the Bakkt App, purchase bitcoin and use it to pay for their next meal at a select location will receive a $15 bitcoin reward.
- Bakkt Chief Revenue Officer Sheela Zemlin said that the firm would "closely watch how this pilot performs, with the potential to expand the partnership to additional Quiznos locations across the country."
- Bakkt has been actively recruiting retail chains and other businesses to its app, which it launched in 2019 to make it easier to execute bitcoin transactions. Bakkt App users can pay for products and services in bitcoin, use bitcoin in tandem with loyalty and rewards points programs or convert bitcoin to gift cards and cash.
- Mark Lohmann, President of Quiznos parent company REGO Restaurant Group, said that partnering with Bakkt was appealing primarily because it would allow Quiznos “to accept bitcoin directly at the point of sale” quickly and smoothly.
- “As we continue our digital transformation journey and respond to mobile and millennial consumer demand for alternative and cryptocurrency payment options, we are excited to offer yet another accessible way for customers to buy a meal,” Lohmann said.
