Bakkt is launching its digital wallet app with companies such as Starbucks among its roster of merchant partners.
- The app drew 500,000 users in its invitation-only trial run prior to its public launch Tuesday, Bakkt said in a press release.
- The app was announced in October 2019, with plans to launch in the first half of 2020.
- The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have scuttled Bakkt’s original timeline, given the app’s focus on the hospitality and travel sectors.
- Bakkt is aiming to aggregate cryptocurrency holdings with other digital assets such as airline miles, gift cards and loyalty points.
- “Customers can now use Bakkt to reload their Starbucks Card through the Starbucks app for iOS,” Bakkt said.
- Other partners include Best Buy, Choice Hotels, Fiserv and GolfNow.
