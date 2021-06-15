Bakkt Holdings now allows users of its wallet to send bitcoin, gift cards and cash to anyone, including people who don’t use the app.

  • The company said app users can send crypto and gift cards to family, friends or broader social circles through email.
  • "Bakkt has aimed to provide the app, marketplace and payments infrastructure to make all digital assets transactable, and this new functionality welcomes everyone to have a frictionless digital experience to send and receive bitcoin, gift cards, or cash to anyone," CEO Gavin Michael said in a statement.
  • In May, Bakkt announced a partnership with Cantaloupe that allows bitcoin and loyalty points to be used to buy items at vending machines and other self-serve kiosks, known as "unattended retail."
  • The Bakkt app was announced in October 2019, but wasn't launched until March because of a delay caused by COVID-19.

Read more: PayPal Will Let Customers Withdraw Crypto, Exec Says

Read more about...

Gift CardsBitcoinappBakkt
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.