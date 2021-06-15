Bakkt Holdings now allows users of its wallet to send bitcoin, gift cards and cash to anyone, including people who don’t use the app.
- The company said app users can send crypto and gift cards to family, friends or broader social circles through email.
- "Bakkt has aimed to provide the app, marketplace and payments infrastructure to make all digital assets transactable, and this new functionality welcomes everyone to have a frictionless digital experience to send and receive bitcoin, gift cards, or cash to anyone," CEO Gavin Michael said in a statement.
- In May, Bakkt announced a partnership with Cantaloupe that allows bitcoin and loyalty points to be used to buy items at vending machines and other self-serve kiosks, known as "unattended retail."
- The Bakkt app was announced in October 2019, but wasn't launched until March because of a delay caused by COVID-19.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.