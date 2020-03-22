The best Sundays are for long reads and deep conversations. From Boeing to bitcoin in this week's discussion we're talking about our disrupted reality, the politically expedient path forward, why it almost certainly won't work, the alternatives to it, what this means for bitcoin and what you can do to help.

This week on Let's Talk Bitcoin we're discussing the coming bailout-everything regime in a topic that's both extremely timely but is also what originally forced many long-term bitcoin enthusiasts to learn about money and become interested in cryptocurrency in the first place.

As much of the world on an almost uniform and bipartisan basis shuts down to slow the spread of COVID19 and prepares to bail out first financial markets and now basically everything that can't work on a fully remote basis, we're talking about crisis, bailouts, the limits of monetary policy and the real possibility that it's not a straw that breaks the back of our money but rather the whole world suddenly jumping on.

On today's show we'll discuss:

The growing bipartisan and global shutdown then bailout everything movement

The alternative to the bailout path we're on

The inability of even extraordinary monetary policy to resolve these issues and the markets growing cognitive dissonance

The revival of the "system is breaking and when it does we'll need something new that doesn't share the same problems of being vulnerable to politically expedient over-reactions" narrative that, frankly, drove my initial interest in bitcoin in the first place.

Some of the #CoronaEfforts we've heard about so far and how you can help

And much more in this wide-ranging discussion...

Today's episode of Let's Talk Bitcoin! featured Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Stephanie Murphy, Jonathan Mohan and Adam B. Levine.