A Vienna-based blockchain interface company, has built a platform for consumers to invest in energy produced by solar power through tokenization.
- Riddle&Code Energy Solutions teamed up with Austrian energy provider Wien Energie to build MyPower, an announcement Monday said.
- MyPower tokenizes solar-panel assets, allowing customers to purchase shares in Austria's solar-energy industry.
- In the early stages of the project, a limited number of customers bought shares in a small solar-panel plant, for which they received tokens based on the energy produced by the plant.
- The users were able to use the tokens to pay their electricity bills.
- The project has turned its users from "consumers into prosumers," according to Michael Strebl, CEO of Wien Energie.
