Australian crypto mining company Mawson Infrastructure has purchased 17,352 ASIC bitcoin miners from Chinese manufacturer and Nasdaq-listed Canaan Creative, the company said Thursday.
- Mawson Infrastructure said the purchase of the new miners would add over 1.5EH to its existing operations. Mawson has now purchased over 3EH of ASIC bitcoin mining hardware.
- The mining company, which is based in Sydney, has operations in the U.S. and Australia.
- Mawson purchased 17,352 latest-generation Avalon A1166 and A1246 bitcoin miners, which it expects to deploy across Mawson’s flagship facility in the U.S. state of Georgia and its Australian site from Q4 2021 through 2022.
- “We again reiterate our end of CY21 goal of 2000 PH and end of CY22 goal of 5000 PH, and look forward to updating shareholders further on hardware purchases in due course,” James Manning, CEO Mawson Infrastructure, said in a statement.
- In July, the firm said it had taken delivery of 250 Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro machines from Canaan, and was expecting a further 570 Avalon A1246 units by month's end.
