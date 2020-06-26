Australians can now purchase bitcoin at outlets of one of the country’s oldest organizations, its postal service.

In a collaborative effort between Australia Post and Bitcoin.com.au, customers will now be able to use the Post Billpay feature to purchase bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at over 3,500 post office shops across the country.

AusPost confirmed the news to CoinDesk via email on Friday.

The postal service will accept cash and card payments for digital currency purchases made via Bitcoin.com.au, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Cremorne, Victoria.

“This is a major milestone for digital currency in Australia and around the world. It proves that there are established businesses and organizations that want to learn about new technologies by doing, and not by blocking,” said the exchange’s CEO, Holger Arians.

Australia Post, formerly Postmaster’s General Department, is one of the country’s longest-running organizations, established as a private entity in 1809 with former convict Issac Nichols appointed as its first postmaster.

“Australia Post has for a long time played an important role in the community to make services accessible to all,” said Susan Nicholson, AusPost’s head of business and government financial services. “Post Billpay has been one of Australia’s most trusted bill payment methods for over 20 years, and we’re pleased to now provide the ability for bitcoin bills to be paid at a post office, which will come with a product enhancement that offers ID verification and real-time bill payment confirmation back to the biller.”

According to the Australian Taxation Office, between 500,000 and 1 million residents of the country already own crypto assets. Bitcoin.com.au said it hopes to increase that number via its new collaboration.

“Our mission is to make bitcoin safe and easy for every Australian”, Arians added. “For many people, paying for bitcoin at an Australia Post office feels safer than transferring funds online – particularly for first-time buyers.”