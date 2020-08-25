Several Australian companies have turned to products from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis in a bid to improve their regulatory compliance and reduce risks for users.
- Announced Tuesday, Australian cryptocurrency exchanges Coinjar and Coinspot will utilize Chainalysis' KYT (Know Your Transaction) and Reactor applications to monitor for high-risk activity.
- Coinspot's CEO Russell Wilson said customer protection from bad actors was a "top priority" and that he supported moves to promote trust and compliance across the crypto industry.
- Meanwhile, Australia-based payments provider Assembly Payments will utilize Chainalysis' Kryptos product, a type of industry reference directory, to review profiles of crypto businesses leveraging know-your-customer verification details.
- Chainalysis' chief revenue officer Jason Bonds said Australia was a "key component" of the firm's aim to improve global trust and compliance practices in the crypto market.
- According to Chainalysis, Australian crypto trading volumes in 2020 have risen significantly to around $1 billion dollars in monthly activity – doubling the previous year's monthly recorded volumes.
- Chainalysis was recently contacted by the FBI and other U.S. government organizations for an investigation into the notorious Twitter hack that used high-profile accounts to promote a well-worn bitcoin scam.
