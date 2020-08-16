After a Winklevoss encounter highlights Elon Musk’s space mining dreams, maybe we should remind ourselves of the right-here-at-home benefits bitcoin brings.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Earlier this week, the Winklevoss brothers introduced Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to bitcoin.

One of the notable parts of the recap video was a discussion of how Elon Musk was set to destroy the value of gold on Earth by mining gold from asteroids.

While much meme fun was had, on this week’s Long Reads Sunday NLW has chosen a selection that looks at how fiat beat out gold and how gold beat out silver to provide some – ahem – more immediately relevant lessons on how to explain the benefits of bitcoin.