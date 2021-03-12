The Associated Press (AP) sold its non-fungible token (NFT) artwork Thursday for a hefty sum only eight days putting it up for auction.

The artwork, titled “The Associated Press calls the 2020 Presidential Election on Blockchain – A View from Outer Space,” sold for roughly 100 ETH ($180,000), according to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Marking the first time a U.S. election was called on the blockchain, AP used an Ethereum address to declare the winner via Everipedia’s OraQle software.

The piece of digital art is one of a kind, a 1/1 edition, depicting a visual of the electoral college map from space using election data AP published on-chain at the time.

CoinDesk originally reported on AP’s NFT auction earlier this month when the price was sitting at around $928 in wrapped ether.