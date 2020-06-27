As states shutter economic activity because of preventable COVID-19 outbreaks, it’s deja vu all over again.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This is a movie we’ve seen before:
- Rise in what could have been preventable COVID-19 cases
- A call for shutdowns (plus voluntary closures)
- Rampant politicization of health and economic issues rather than common sense approaches
- Persistent jobless claims plus new layoffs
- Wall Street nerves turning into new Federal Reserve and Treasury action
Rinse, repeat, economy!
This week on The Breakdown:
- Some of the smartest investors in the crypto space share how they think the larger macro context is shaping interest in bitcoin and digital assets.
- An oil and commodities expert breaks down how the shale revolution reshaped global energy power and why oil went below $0 earlier this year.
Wednesday | Bull vs. Bear: Who Has the Economy Right?
- From markets to real estate to the dollar to retail, the data on whether the market is recovering or not is hella confused.
- Scam selling, a big win for privacy from Apple, new jobless claims in the “whack-a-mole” economy and the biggest BTC options expiry ever.
- The managing partner of Adamant Capital joins for a conversation about what the Protestant Reformation and the French Revolution can teach us about bitcoin.
