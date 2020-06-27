As states shutter economic activity because of preventable COVID-19 outbreaks, it’s deja vu all over again. 

This is a movie we’ve seen before:

  • Rise in what could have been preventable COVID-19 cases
  • A call for shutdowns (plus voluntary closures)
  • Rampant politicization of health and economic issues rather than common sense approaches
  • Persistent jobless claims plus new layoffs 
  • Wall Street nerves turning into new Federal Reserve and Treasury action

Rinse, repeat, economy!

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | Macro Investors Sound Off! Featuring Ari Paul, Spencer Bogart and David Nage

  • Some of the smartest investors in the crypto space share how they think the larger macro context is shaping interest in bitcoin and digital assets.

Tuesday | Oil 101: How Easy Money Enabled the Shale Revolution, Feat. Tracy Shuchart

  • An oil and commodities expert breaks down how the shale revolution reshaped global energy power and why oil went below $0 earlier this year.

Wednesday | Bull vs. Bear: Who Has the Economy Right?

  • From markets to real estate to the dollar to retail, the data on whether the market is recovering or not is hella confused.

Thursday | Is Scam Selling Suppressing the Price of Bitcoin?

  • Scam selling, a big win for privacy from Apple, new jobless claims in the “whack-a-mole” economy and the biggest BTC options expiry ever.

Friday | How Monopolies Sow the Seeds of Their Own Destruction, Feat. Tuur Demeester

  • The managing partner of Adamant Capital joins for a conversation about what the Protestant Reformation and the French Revolution can teach us about bitcoin.

