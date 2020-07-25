The Breakdown Weekly Recap covers growing U.S.-China tensions, worsening job numbers and the next casual $1-$3 trillion in stimulus.
This week on the Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW covers:
- A terrible week for U.S.-China tensions, with dueling consulate closures and a strikingly hawkish speech from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Worsening economic indicators, particularly around jobless claims which saw their first weekly rise in four months
- The likely size of the next U.S. stimulus bill.
