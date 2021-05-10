Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood has joined the board of cryptocurrency platform Amun Holdings, the parent company of 21Shares, which specializes in exchange-traded products.
- Wood announced Monday she has joined Amun’s board after personally investing in the operator of 21Shares AG, according to a Bloomberg report. She met the Amun team at a conference in 2019.
- “21Shares is forging a new path for crypto [exchange-traded products] by leading with research and a keen understanding of this developing asset class,” Wood told the publication.
- Amun was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan, the CEO, and Ophelia Snyder, the president. In early 2020, the company changed its name and branding to 21Shares, although Amun remains the name of the parent company of the ETP provider.
- 21Shares' instruments are listed on the Swiss, Austrian and German exchanges.
Disclosure
