Argo Blockchain said it mined 166 bitcoin last month, taking its total beyond 1,000.
- The May figure compares with 163 in April, the London Stock Exchange-listed company said Thursday.
- Even so, mining revenue fell to $7.8 million, 16% less than the month before, because of the sharp decline in bitcoin's value.
- The firm also announced its execution of a Grid Interconnection Agreement with the Wind Energy Transmission of Texas (WETT) and American Electric Power (AEP) for 200 MW at Argo's mining facility in the Lone Star State.
- The facility is expected to connect to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), an organization that manages the state's electric grid, in first-quarter 2022.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.