Argo Blockchain, a U.K.-listed bitcoin mining firm, said it expects to sell shares in the U.S. in the third quarter subject to regulatory approval.

  • The London-based company said Wednesday it submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the sale of American depositary shares.
  • The sale is subject to SEC approval as well as to the state of the market and other conditions.
  • The number of shares and price range haven't been set yet.
  • Earlier this month, Argo announced its intentions for a secondary listing on Nasdaq, without revealing any further details.

