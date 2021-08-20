Argo Blockchain, the only crypto miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, filed for U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission approval to sell American Depositary Shares (ADS).

  • The company said in July that it was considering such a sale.
  • The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "ARBK."
  • Details of the proposed offering, such as the price range and number of shares on offer, have yet to be determined, the company said.
  • Jefferies and Barclays were chosen to jointly manage the sale.

