Argentina’s tax authority has ordered crypto exchanges to file transaction data on their customers in monthly reports.

  • The exchanges must list all accounts and identify clients, as well as income, expenses and monthly balance of accounts held, Argentinian newspaper Bae Negocios reported.
  • The information will have to be filed for each month by the 15th of the following month.
  • Crypto adoption has been healthy in Argentina: Ripio, one of the country’s largest exchanges, ended 2020 with over a million users after starting the year with 400,000.
  • The country’s economic woes, stemming from debt, inflation and COVID-19, have driven its citizens to seek alternative ways to store wealth.

