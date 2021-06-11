Argentina’s Central Bank (BCRA) began an investigation of nine fintech companies for allegedly offering unauthorized financial intermediation through cryptoassets.

The companies convert deposits into cryptoassets, particularly cryptocurrencies, the BCRA claimed in a statement on Friday. These cryptoassets are used to finance both investments and for consumer finance, offering a profit as a counterparty.

The BCRA did not name the companies under investigation. A spokesperson for the BCRA told CoinDesk that the central bank is in the process of notifying the companies, a process it will complete by the end of next week.

The spokesperson said the companies involved are those which offer users interest for depositing cryptocurrencies.

Through the law on financial entities, BCRA has the power to require information when a person or company is suspected of performing financial intermediation tasks, the central bank’s statement said.

The entity can order the immediate and definitive cessation of the activity and apply sanctions.