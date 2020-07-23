Arca Capital Management’s flagship hedge fund – the Arca Digital Assets Fund – is up 76.74% in 2020, even as some cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds appear to be floundering and still others are folding due to lackluster demand.
- According to a monthly investor note obtained by CoinDesk, Arca Digital Assets Fund, which invests in crypto companies’ tokens, equities and bonds, has grown 9% or more every month this year except for in February (-3.24%) and March (-4.36%) when it followed global capital markets’s virus-induced plunge.
- The fund’s 76.74% year-to-date gains beat the S&P 500 (+1.12%), Bloomberg’s crypto index BCGI (+38.01%) and bitcoin (+30.39%). January’s 35.37% growth was the fund’s strongest single month of 2020. Last month it gained 9.9%, the investor note shows.
- Arca’s Investment Adviser registration documents reveal that Arca Digital Assets Fund had a gross asset value of $2,976,028 as of March 30. A source familiar with the matter told CoinDesk that Arca has doubled its assets under management every quarter of 2020.
