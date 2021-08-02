Digital-asset management firm Arca launched its Arca Digital Yield fund Monday, which it says is the first actively managed income fund in the digital-assets sector.

  • The fund seeks to offer a digital-asset investment with minimal volatility and is targeting effective yields in the low double digits. 
  • The fund was opened with early access capital from internal and existing investors, and will be available to other investors later this year.  
  • Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman and portfolio manager Hassan Bassiri will jointly manage the new fund. 
  • Dorman said in a statement he believes an actively managed fund was a better option than the passive funds currently available because it allowed Arca to take advantage of variable rates of return across different segments of the digital-asset class. 

