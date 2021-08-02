Digital-asset management firm Arca launched its Arca Digital Yield fund Monday, which it says is the first actively managed income fund in the digital-assets sector.
- The fund seeks to offer a digital-asset investment with minimal volatility and is targeting effective yields in the low double digits.
- The fund was opened with early access capital from internal and existing investors, and will be available to other investors later this year.
- Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman and portfolio manager Hassan Bassiri will jointly manage the new fund.
- Dorman said in a statement he believes an actively managed fund was a better option than the passive funds currently available because it allowed Arca to take advantage of variable rates of return across different segments of the digital-asset class.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.