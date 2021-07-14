Apollo Global Management said it will work with fintech firm Figure on a series of blockchain initiatives.
- Apollo, an asset management firm, will collaborate with Figure, a developer of the Provenance blockchain, on applications across the investment lifecycle, an announcement Wednesday said.
- The companies will investigate practical applications such as listing funds on a blockchain, asset securitization and digital marketplaces.
- Figure issues loans and mortgages using Provenance to automate parts of the process.
- Along with Provenance, Figure offers blockchain-enabled products for companies and individuals around fundraising and secondary trading of the private fund market.
