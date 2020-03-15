The best Sundays are for long reads and deep conversations. Last week the Let's Talk Bitcoin! Show gathered to discuss a new consensus-driven approach to DeFi oracles and to revisit Johnston's Law (anything that can be decentralized will be decentralized) with the man who coined the phrase so many years ago.

On today's podcast we're joined by early investor and entrepreneur David Johnston to discuss:

A new "consensus based" alternative to "reserve based", "game theory based", or trusted oracle based Stablecoins

The growing relevance of DeFi even for those who aren't using it

Johnston's Law six years later, how far we've come and real reasons for optimism on the decentralized evolution of everything.

