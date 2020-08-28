From COVID-19 relapses to election insecurity, these factors drive defensiveness up and demand down.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
Today on the Brief:
- Skepticism around Powell’s inflation prognostications
- The Tesla Stock Split Game
- China’s COVID-19 vaccine maker presses countries for early adoption
Our main discussion: The Anxiety Index
We live in an economy organized around consumption and perpetual growth. In that context, factors that cause consumers to be fearful, reduce spending, increase savings, move less and generally slow down can wreak havoc.
In this episode, NLW discusses four factors shaping and driving consumer anxiety, including:
- COVID-19 related concerns, both health and economic
- Monetary policy questions
- U.S.-China tensions
- Election insecurity
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.