Ant Group has claimed its clients are uploading an average of 100 million digital assets to its blockchain every day.
- The Alibaba-affiliate company made the claim in a release Thursday that announced Ant Blockchain was rebranding to AntChain.
- An Ant spokesperson later told CoinDesk these were mostly transaction records, as well as copyright and property ownership certificates.
- A spokesperson said they were unable to provide historic operational data for the “quiet period” in the run-up to its initial public offering (IPO).
- Chinese shipping giant Cosco said it was trialing Ant Blockchain earlier this month to distribute tamper-free documentation, such as container records and import licenses.
- The company now claims to be the largest operating blockchain in China.
- AntChain will combine blockchain with Ant's other emerging tech offerings, including artificial intelligence and the internet of things.
- The company also launched AntChain Station: a tool enabling enterprise clients to deploy on AntChain in under an hour – down from ten hours previously.
- The spokesperson refused to be drawn on how many new clients they expected to onboard with AntChain Station – citing quiet period.
- Ant Group said this week it was planning an IPO on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges at a rumored $200 billion valuation.
- If it goes through, Ant Group would arguably become the largest companies operating in the blockchain space.
