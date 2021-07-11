Woori Financial Group, one of South Korea’s largest banking companies, is getting into digital asset custody.

According to a report in The Korea Economic Daily, the bank is setting up a custody joint venture with Coinplug, one of the earliest bitcoin exchanges in South Korea and a blockchain financial services provider.

Coinplug will be the largest shareholder in the joint venture with Woori Bank, which will be the second-largest shareholder, the report said. Custody allows Korean firms to invest in crypto without having to touch the asset themselves.