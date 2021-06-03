A European investment company founded by billionaires Mike Novogratz and Christian Angermayer is looking to pour around $100 million into crypto venture funds over the next two years.

Cryptology Asset Group will take an entrepreneurial approach to fleshing out its fund portfolio and pay close attention to first-time crypto funds, emerging managers and seed funds, according to a press release on Thursday.

The company will invest globally, taking equity stakes in blockchain and crypto-related businesses, according to Angermayer, a fintech and crypto entrepreneur.

Specifically, Cryptology will offer both retail and institutional clients liquid shares, such as its offering of indirect exposure to Block.one’s fresh crypto exchange Bullish.

“Our vision is to collaborate closely with our portfolio funds, offering them access to our broad network and experience, as well as to co-invest alongside them into innovative blockchain companies and crypto assets,” said Cryptology CEO Patrick Lowry. “There is no better asset class to bet on than crypto.

The company is publicly listed on multiple German stock exchanges under the ticker CAP:GR and has experienced 273% growth over the past year. Cryptology’s latest commitment marks yet another case of professional investors’ interest in the crypto space.