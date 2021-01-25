Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey held the central banker’s line against cryptocurrency proliferation at the Davos conference Monday.

At the same time, Bailey, a panelist at Davos’ digital currency talk, stressed that digital innovation in payments is here to stay. It’s just a matter of finding the right design and governance model for a “lasting digital currency,” he said.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” said Bailey, adding, “Honestly, I don’t think cryptocurrencies as originally formulated are it.”

Bailey said the problem rests with value and volatility. People want their payments conducted over a stable medium, which the original cryptocurrency, bitcoin, certainly lacks.

Enter fiat innovation. Bailey suggested fiat systems could be made more efficient through digital means.