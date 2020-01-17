The Libra Association announced Thursday it had formed a technical steering committee to coordinate the design of the Libra platform.

The new committee, composed of Anchorage co-founder Diogo Monica, Calibra core product lead George Cabrera III, Bison Trails founder Joe Lallouz, Union Square Ventures partner Nick Grossman and Mercy Corps emerging technology director Ric Shreves, was formed on Dec. 16, 2019, according to an announcement on the Libra developers page. It's the latest incremental update to the Libra roadmap following a wave of founding member defections last October.

The newly-announced group will oversee the project's technical roadmap, guide codebase development and try to build a developer community around the Libra project. Prior to the stablecoin's public debut in June 2019, Facebook developers established the project's technical underpinnings. Many of those staffers have since been transferred to Facebook's crypto subsidiary, Calibra, including Facebook's former blockchain lead, David Marcus, and tech lead Ben Maurer.

The Libra technical steering committee plans to publish a governance framework before the end of March 2020, according to the announcement, which "will include the process by which the open source community can propose technical changes to the network and a transparent process for evaluating those proposals."

While Libra originally envisioned a launch by mid-2020, regulatory pushback may delay this, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an interview late last year.