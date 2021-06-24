Crypto bank Anchorage Digital said it is adding custody for the Celo Euro (cEUR) stablecoin.

  • cEUR, which tracks the price of the euro, is one of two stablecoins available on the Celo network, the other being cUSD which tracks the U.S. dollar.
  • Anchorage has offered support for Celo's native token, CELO, since the mainnet's launch in May 2020.
  • Celo is a payments platform using a proof-of-stake blockchain built on Ethereum. It is designed to support stablecoins and tokenized assets, using cellphone numbers to secure users' public keys.
  • "Bringing institutional access to cEUR unlocks a critical capability for the Celo ecosystem," said Albert Wang, product partner at cLabs, a team working on Celo.
  • Celo has raised more than $65 million to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase and Jack Dorsey.

Read more about...

CeloAnchorage
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.