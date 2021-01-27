The American Cancer Society (ACS) has launched a cryptocurrency fund to support cancer research.
- The non-profit organization announced Tuesday it has partnered with cryptocurrency donations platform The Giving Block to launch the fund, setting a fundraising target of $1 million by early 2021.
- Cryptocurrency raised through the Crypto Cancer Fund will go directly to funding the society's cancer research program, supporting research for "new discoveries and better treatments."
- The first cryptocurrency donor to contribute $250,000 or over will have the opportunity to choose a name for the fund, such as after themselves or a loved one.
- Any donations of $10,000 or more will feature on the Crypto Cancer Fund “Wall of Honor.”
- Contributions in bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, zcash, gemini dollar, basic attention token and chainlink are accepted.
- “I believe cryptocurrency will play a pivotal role in curing cancer,” said Pat Duffy, cofounder of The Giving Block, in a statement. “With bitcoin hitting a new all-time high, the creation of this new fund opens the door for the booming crypto market to save lives.”
