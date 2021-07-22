Almost half of family offices that do business Goldman Sachs want exposure to cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg said.

  • A survey conducted by the investment bank found that 45% of family offices are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.
  • A further 15% of the more than 150 that responded already do so.
  • They see the crypto industry as a hedge against  “higher inflation, prolonged low rates and other macroeconomic developments following a year of unprecedented global monetary and fiscal stimulus,” according to the report.
  • Family offices are investment firms that provide services for very wealthy people.

