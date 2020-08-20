ALGO tokens are up as markets respond positively to Algorand’s newly-announced plan to become an alternative venue for the white-hot decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

  • CoinGecko data shows the price of ALGO tokens has increased from $0.53 to nearly $0.65 – a jump of approximately 20% in the past 24 hours.
  • That translates into an $80 million increase in ALGO's market cap to $515 million.
  • ALGO peaked at over $0.70 last Friday – the highest it's been in over a year. The token has a way to go before it approaches its all-time high of $3.56, reached in June 2019.
chart-3-7
ALGO tokens over the past week
Source: CoinGecko

