Alan Howard, the co-founder of the Brevan Howard hedge fund, has added to his spending on crypto with investments in two start-ups.
- The billionaire led an extension of London-based crypto custody firm Copper’s Series B funding round that raised an extra $25 million, the Financial Times reported Friday.
- In May, Copper raised $50 million in the round co-led by Dawn Capital and Target Global.
- This news emerges only a day after Howard announced a $4 million investment in Asian crypto trading app Kikitrade.
- Howard's earlier spending in the crypto space includes investments into firms such as CoinShares and Canadian crypto lending firm Ledn.
- It was reported in April that Brevan Howard was to make direct investments in cryptocurrency, allocating up to 1.5% of its main fund to crypto.
