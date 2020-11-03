Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research has invested $3 million in trading platform 3Commas.

“We had offers from other bigger names in the space as well,” founder and CEO Yuriy Sorokin told CoinDesk in an interview, “but I love Sam because he talks straight to the point compared to these other Western negotiators.”

Sorokin’s platform launched three years ago out of Tallinn, Estonia, to bring a simple crypto investing and trading experience for retail users. Sorokin said the lack of understanding and access to professional trading tools for retail investors is an even bigger problem today as crypto is trending toward greater adoption.

“That’s why we chose Alameda to be our [sole] investor,” said Sorokin. “They were the first who tried to bring social trading or third-party trading tools directly to the exchanges.”

Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of Alameda Research and FTX Exchange, said in a press release, “We are perfectly aligned in our mission to increase crypto adoption and offer an amazing experience utilizing 3Commas technology.”

The platform currently has 100,000 active traders, according to Sorokin.

In the past year, 3Commas has launched a number of bots that enable users to select from a series of pre-determined trading strategies, leave their assets on autopilot and get notified when a trade is completed.

“Trading crypto is hard,” said Victor Cucos, 3Commas’ chief strategy officer. “Newcomers with FOMO will jump into the space with no idea how to manage any sort of assets.”