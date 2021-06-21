The Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) affirmed its ban on crypto transactions, according to a now-deleted statement on its website, a translation of which was tweeted by Colin Wu on Monday.
- The bank cited recent guidance from the People's Bank of China for it continuing to carry out a crackdown on virtual-currency transactions.
- Any such behaviors detected would result in the "termination of customer relationships" and be reported to the relevant authorities, the statement said.
- The announcement by ABC, the world's third-largest bank, comes against the backdrop of the wider crackdown of crypto mining and trading by the Chinese government.
- Bitcoin's price has dropped about 7% in the last 24 hours, and was trading about $33,300 at press time.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.