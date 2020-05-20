A new platform dubbed Superhero will allow users such as artists and musicians to boost exposure to their content and receive tips in the form of tokens – all while keeping their personal data private.

Launched Wednesday on Aeternity, an open-source public blockchain, the Superhero project is a decentralized peer-to-peer social sharing initiative for tipping, patronage and sponsoring user content or digital goods.

Artists, developers, educators, medical groups, environmentalists and non-profits are just some of the wide-ranging groups that are being eyed as potentially benefiting from the Superhero platform. Donations for quality content can be sent to the creator without needing to share third party data or pay transaction fees to a middleman, Aeternity said.

Users will need to install the Superhero wallet as a browser extension to receive or send tips to URL addresses they want to support.

The platform also includes a widget that can be directly embedded into a website for the purpose of collecting €5, €10, or €15 vouchers of Aeternity's AE token, which can be purchased via PayPal, BitPay or JellySwap, a type of peer-to-peer trade across different blockchains. The swap currently supports bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), DAI, USDC or wrapped bitcoin (WBTC) to AE, with no further know-your-customer (KYC) requirements.

“Now more than ever, we believe in the mission of empowering people to support other people,” said Yanislav Malahov, founder of Aeternity.

“Content monetization has historically been a tug-of-war between third party advertisers, data thieves, host platforms and lastly the creators themselves. Superhero is putting the control back in the hands of the people, making it easier than ever to support creators from every industry," Malahov said.

A pure web wallet is available and developers are being asked to contribute to the code on GitHub. The Superhero wallet is also available in the Google Play and App Store. Each user manages the private keys to their own wallet and can withdraw tips through any exchange that supports AE tokens.