The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Acting Enforcement Director Marc Berger will leave the agency this month, the SEC said Tuesday.
- Berger assumed SEC's top investigative post after former Director Stephanie Avakian's departure at the end of 2020. He had been moving up the agency ranks since December 2017.
- SEC said Berger presided over the agency's prosecution of the Telegram initial coin offering and its initiation of the unregistered securities suit against Ripple Labs.
- Enforcement staff pursued "meaningful relief" for victims of cryptocurrency fraud during Berger's tenure, SEC said.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.