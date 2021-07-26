Bitcoin’s price surge early Monday led a rally in so-called altcoins, with aave (AAVE), chainlink (LINK) and bitcoin cash (BCH) notching double-digit percentage gains.
Bitcoin briefly broke above $39,000 Monday for the first time since June 16. The cryptocurrency is currently trading its sixth consecutive day in the green, up 12% in 24 hours.
- Aave, an open-source and non-custodial protocol that runs on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to lend and borrow a range of crypto assets, has climbed 18% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20 data.
- Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network, was trading at $19.17, representing a 14% gain in the last 24 hours.
- Bitcoin Cash, the blockchain that forked off Bitcoin in 2017, was up 13%.
- Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, is trading at $2,348 at press time. The cryptocurrency is up 9% in the past 24 hours.
