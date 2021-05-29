Venture giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is doubling the size of its third crypto fund to $2 billion, according to blogger Eric Newcomer.
- According to a May 27 entry on his website, which covers technology venture funding, the Menlo Park-based firm will charge “a 2.5% management fee for most of the first decade of the fund,” which could lead to annual $50 million fees.
- The general partners will earn 25% of the profits, also called a carry, until the fund doubles and 30% for performance exceeding that threshold.
- VC carries typically range between 15% and 30%, and a16z will not receive a carry if the fund loses money.
- In April, the Financial Times reported that the Menlo Park-based firm had created the fund, with sources then saying that it was looking to raise between $800 million and $1 billion.
- Last month a16z cashed out $449.2 million in Coinbase stock on behalf of its investors when the cryptocurrency exchange made its debut on Nasdaq. The VC was an early investor in Coinbase.
- A16z’s has $865.5 million in crypto funds among its total $16.5 billion assets under management.
See also: A16z to Launch $1B Crypto Venture Fund
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.