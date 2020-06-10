Most people today look at social platforms like any other private company, but what if we saw them as alternative jurisdictions with a new set of property rights?

Here’s a radical idea. What if your time and effort building a following on social media and serving that following with your content meant you had distinct property rights protecting it on social media platforms?

It’s wild in the context of today’s terms of service, but has significant legal precedent in the world of physical land, call it digital homesteading.

In this new type of deep-dive 20-minute episode we’re calling a “Breakdown Brainstorm,” Castle Island Ventures investor Nic Carter looks at:

The two schools of thought around digital property rights

The historical precedent for squatter’s rights

What the specific example of the USA’s Westward Expansion can teach us

Why this type of approach can be highly economically generative, according to economists like De Soto

How John Locke’s theories provide a moral basis for the argument

Why today’s platforms are akin to anti-democratic feudal lords

How bitcoin provides a model and a mechanism for digital rights enforced on the protocol level rather than by a state or other external actor

Find our guest online:

Twitter: @nic__carter

Website: niccarter.info