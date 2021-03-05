CoinDesk is publishing well over 30 articles a day now, reflecting the investments we’ve made in staffing as well as a busy news cycle in a roaring bull market. Most of what we cover is deadly serious, and even in the absurd or fantastical stories there’s serious money involved.

But it’s Friday, so I thought I’d offer a diversion….

There was a young man named Vitalik

Who decided Bitcoin was a relic.

He made his own token,

Some say that it’s broken,

But, then, those are Maxi smart alecks.

The wildest exchange they call BitMEX

(Not to be mixed up with Bittrex).

The chief’s on the lam,

But to CT, he’s fam,

One hundred times leverage? Don’t get rekt.

Marc Hochstein is CoinDesk's executive editor. This post originally appeared in The Node, CoinDesk's (otherwise essential) daily roundup of the most pivotal news stories on the future of money and Web 3.0. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

There once was a man named Maduro

Who sought to outdo Europe’s euro.

He minted a s**tcoin,

Exchanged it for bitcoin

And left his bagholders with zero.

I know of a ghoul named Gerard

Who misreads CoinDesk like a ‘tard.

In sneers he rejoices,

One day he’ll be hoisted

Sky-high, by his own petard.

An old cypherpunk known as Zooko

Valued his privacy beaucoup.

To keep transfers dark,

Layered on zk-SNARKs:

A math more complex than Sudoku!

If more folks had listened to Palley

They wouldn’t fret now about jail-y.

Now he chairs a whole practice,

Got a Marmot to back this

And another smart lawyer named Hailey.